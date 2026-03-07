Two-day menstrual hygiene awareness campaign underway at two Namo Bharat stations

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A two-day awareness campaign on menstrual health and hygiene was underway at two newly inaugurated stations of the Namo Bharat corridor to mark the International Women's Day.

A series of interactive activities related to menstrual hygiene have been set up at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station in Delhi and Begumpul Namo Bharat Station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on March 7-8 for women commuters.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

The last phase of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid System was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22. At the launch, he lauded the project as a symbol of women empowerment, noting that most train operators and station control staff are women.

The awareness campaign is being organised by a feminine hygiene brand, Everteen, in collaboration with National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to create awareness on menstrual health and hygiene, dispel common myths and misconceptions and encourage healthy menstrual practices, a statement said.

Hygiene kits will be given to women commuters absolutely free of cost, it said.

A photo booth has been installed inside the stations to help visitors create wider awareness through social media outreach using dedicated hashtags, it said.

A trained team member will also board the women's coach of the train to conduct an "awareness drive on the go" through live chat and interactive sessions, the statement said.

The event aims to encourage healthy practices among women and young girls and promote open dialogue about menstrual health in public spaces, it said.

Namo Bharat is India's first regional rapid transit system, being run by NCRTC, a joint venture company of the government of India and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. PTI PLB SKY SKY