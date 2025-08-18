Two-day Mizoram monsoon session on August 27-28

Aizawl, Aug 18 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Mizoram legislative Assembly will be held on August 27 and 28, an official said on Monday.

The session schedule was finalised at a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama, the official added.

The official said the Assembly secretariat has so far received one fresh bill, 'The Mizoram Local Body Ombudsman Bill, 2025, and an amendment bill from the land revenue department to be tabled during the session.

In addition, the secretariat has received one official resolution from the forest department, along with 350 starred and 124 unstarred questions, which are expected to be addressed by the ministers concerned.

The upcoming session will be the fifth of the present 9th state legislative Assembly after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023, the official said. PTI CORR MNB