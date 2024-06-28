Two-day music and literature festival Jashn-e-Adab begins in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) A two-day music and literature festival began here on Friday as poets, storytellers and singers regaled the audience with their artforms.

Akashvani, Dehradun staff artist Sanawar Ali Khan performed a melodious ghazal, which was followed by a dastangoi, an Urdu storytelling artform, by Syed Sahil Agha which narrated the journey of the genre itself.

In another session at the festival, a panel discussion featuring author Mahendra Bhishm was held on the challenges of the transgender community.

The two-day cultural extravaganza 'Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan' is being organised by Jashne-e-Adab in association with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism (GoI).

Another session, 'Mehfil-e-Mushaira', featured contemporary poets from across the country such as Shariq Kaifi, Azm Shakiri, Bilal Saharanpuri, Col. Gautam Rajrishi, Moien Shahdab and Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan who recited some of their popular and some new creations.

Stalwarts such as Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra, Padma Shri Surendra Sharma, Pt. Swaransh Mishra, actor Faisal Malik, Qawwal Sarfaraz Anwar Sabri will also be performing at the event on Saturday.