Two-day music fest in Andamans from Friday

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 19 (PTI) A two-day international music festival will be held in Sri Vijaya Puram, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from Friday.

The festival, which will be held in Marina Park overlooking the Bay of Bengal, will feature performances by Japanese group 'Drum Tao', Indian vocalist Suswati Mallick, and Nicobari dance, among other events, Tourism Director Vinayak Chamadia said.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the festival, the entry for which has been made free for people.

The event will start around 5.45 pm with Nicobari and contemporary dance performances, followed by songs by Nicobari youth band 'Kuan Panam'.

"Drum Tao, a renowned Japanese drumming troupe, will perform in the islands for the first time. Their shows are described as a spectacular fusion of traditional Japanese music, contemporary dance, martial arts-inspired choreography, and modern theatrical flair," the official said.

Another star attraction will be celebrated Indian vocalist Suswati Mallick, who is acclaimed for her expressive musicality and powerful stage presence, he said.

This event marks the first-ever international-scale music and cultural festival in the history of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing globally renowned artistes and performances to the archipelago, Chamadia said.

On Saturday, classical and Nicobari dance performances will be held, besides singing and playing of instruments by local singers and students, he said.

"This ground-breaking initiative represents a defining moment for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, positioning the region as a rising hub for large-scale cultural and artistic events. This two-day festival not only highlights artistic talent from the islands and mainland but also brings an international flavour to the archipelago," Chamadia added.