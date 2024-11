Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) An unidentified woman was booked in Dahisar in north Mumbai for abandoning a two-day-old child, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The infant has been admitted in Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and he is in a stable condition, the official added.

"The child was found near Moreswar school in Ravalpada. We are checking CCTV footage to trace the woman who abandoned him," the Dahisar police station official said. PTI ZA BNM