Two-day Pop culture festival, Comic Con India, in Guwahati from Nov 22

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) A two-day Pop culture festival, Comic Con India, will make its debut in the North East with the first edition to be held here from November 22.

The maiden edition will feature celebrated comic book artist and writer, best known for his decades-long contribution to Archie Comics, Bill Golliher, where his engaging stories and distinctive artwork have shaped iconic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Comic Con's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shefali Johnson told PTI.

Joining Golliher will be 16 top Indian creators, including Tadam Gyadu, an acclaimed illustrator from Arunachal Pradesh who has worked with leading international and Indian publishers, and Debojyoti Choudhury, a digital artist and visual storyteller from Assam whose vibrant, culture-rich artworks have earned him several brand collaborations as well as a thriving online community.

Stand-up comedians Anirban Dasgupta and Krishnendu Paul, rappers and singers like EPR IYER, MC Headshot, Kai RJ and Guwahati's very own hip-hop dance crew Unity One Crew will also perform during the festival.

''Guwahati Comic Con will offer the entire Northeast region a platform for creative self-expression, bringing together India's finest creators alongside international talent to inspire the next generation of artists, illustrators and storytellers'', she added.

Comic Con coming to Guwahati is not just about adding another city, it is about celebrating every fandom and building authentic experiences.

''We are committed to keep Comic Con accessible with gaming, cosplay, music, and comics at its heart, which will resonate deeply with the energetic youth culture of the Northeast," Johnson said.

There is a creative fire here, in the ''Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region'', Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming Akshat Rathee said.

Every year, fans from the region have travelled across the country, standing out with their creativity, dedication, and joy at national Comic Cons. Now, for the first time, they do not need to travel to be seen, he said.

Comic Con is a dynamic mix of global and local fandoms designed to resonate with today's Gen Z and millennial audiences, he added.

To elevate the experience for gaming enthusiasts, leading gaming personalities, including Scout (Tanmay Singh), will be present and fans will get the chance to interact with him, participate in live challenges, and share his journey as part of India's growing esports and creator landscape. PTI DG DG RG