Two-day public policy fest to be held in ISF

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) The Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS) will host Neeti Habba, a two-day policy festival at the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on November 22 and 23.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, ISF announced that the central theme of Neeti Habba is "What is public in public policy?" The keynote address will be delivered by Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner of the Government of Karnataka, who will discuss the journey from policy to action.

The fest will also feature game-based workshops, hands-on activities, and audio-visual experiences.

The two-day policy festival is open to the public.