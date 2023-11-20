Two-day Punjab assembly session from Nov 28-29

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to convening a two-day state assembly session on November 28 and 29.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told reporters that the two-day Vidhan Sabha session will be convened on November 28 and 29.

This comes days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogued the budget session of the assembly on November 15 after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat wrote to him regarding the same.

Advertisment

The budget session was held in March.

On November 10, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Punjab governor for "indefinitely sitting over" some bills passed by the assembly, saying "You are playing with fire".

The apex court had also questioned the state government for repeatedly adjourning the Budget session sine die instead of proroguing it. It, however, upheld the speaker's supremacy in conducting the business of the House or adjourning its sessions.

The Punjab government had moved the Supreme Court alleging delay on Purohit's part in granting assent to several bills passed by the state assembly.