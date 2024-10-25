Two-day RSS meet begins in Mathura with focus on social harmony, expansion

Mathura (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A two-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday with the participants paying tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata and other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

The meeting began at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale garlanding a portrait of Bharat Mata.

Tributes were also paid to prominent names who passed away recently, including Ratan Tata, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, ex-Union minister K. Natwar Singh, BJP leader Sushil Modi, former Navy Chief Admiral (Retd) L. Ramdas, and media baron Ramoji Rao, among others.

The Sangh's All India Co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur said that during the two-day meeting, plans for the year leading to Vijayadashami in 2025 when the RSS will turn 100 will be reviewed.

A roadmap for taking the messages of social harmony, family enlightenment, clean environment, etc., to each section of the society throughout the year will also be discussed, Thakur said.

Asked about the Sangh's expansion plans, Thakur said, "We are trying to reach out to all the 'Mandals' (primary organisational units). An action plan will be prepared during the meeting on this subject." Apart from Bhagwat and Hosabale, six RSS Sah Sarkaryavahs, all the office-bearers of the executive board, and 393 Sangh members from different states are participating in the two-day meeting, Thakur said. PTI COR CDN ARI