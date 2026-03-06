Two-day SJM national council meeting in Jaipur to discuss global scenario, US tariffs

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch will deliberate on a host of issues, including the available “policy choices” before the country amid the prevailing global scenarios, at its two-day national council meeting starting in Jaipur on March 7.

At the meeting, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate will also discuss the “options” available to India after the US Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of President Donald Trump's global tariff regime last month, ruling that the power to impose taxes lay with Congress.

“When the whole world is passing through a tragedy of wars and conflicts and the World Trade Organization (WTO) is virtually on its deathbed amid constant flouting of rules of international trade by global powers, the National Council of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is meeting in Jaipur on March 7-8 March,” SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement on Friday.

Under the present global situation of “wars and conflicts, global trade and economic upheavals, and fast-changing geopolitical scenarios”, the national council is expected to discuss the issues to deliberate on the policy choices available to the country, Mahajan said.

“The situation and the options available after the US Supreme Court dismissed the majority of the tariffs imposed by President Trump will also be discussed at the meeting,” he added.

Mahajan said the meeting will also discuss the policy choices available to India to become "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in view of global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

“Today, when tariffs, global value chains, rare earth materials, supply of semiconductors, payment systems, technology, etc., which were earlier claimed to be the main pillars of globalisation, are being weaponised, aimed at destabilising our journey towards a developed nation, it becomes imperative for the SJM to discuss the novel ways to make our nation self-reliant,” Mahajan said.

He also said that artificial intelligence (AI), creation of digital public infrastructure, climate change, and development models rooted in Indian ethos are among the other issues to be discussed at the two-day meeting.

“Today, the country faces a new challenge in the form of AI, considered the most disruptive technology of all time. While there are fears that it poses a serious threat to employment, it also holds immense potential that cannot be ignored,” Mahajan said.

Delegates from states and representatives of various organisations are expected to attend the two-day meeting in Jaipur. PTI ADI ARI