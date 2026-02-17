Two-day teacher fest held at Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Punjab School Education Department organised a two-day "Teacher Fest 2025-26" at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College in Fatehgarh Sahib, drawing participation from over 8,000 educators from across the state.

The event aimed at transforming government schools into centres of creativity, technology and academic excellence by encouraging innovative teaching methods and integration of modern tools in classrooms.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday said the fest was conceptualised to move beyond traditional classroom teaching and create a platform where pedagogy meets innovation.

"By motivating teachers to combine traditional methods with modern technology, we are investing in the future of Punjab's children. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed here show that our education system is ready for a new era of excellence," he said.

Describing teachers as the architects of the nation's future, Bains said subject teachers from all districts showcased their talent in ten categories, including development of learning apps and IT tools, one-act plays, micro-teaching techniques, puzzles and quizzes, specialised teaching kits, handwriting and calligraphy, handmade models and flashcards, educational manual and video games, and real-life application of subject knowledge.

More than 8,000 teachers participated at the block level, with the top two from each block advancing to the district level.

The best performers in each category competed at the state-level finale in Fatehgarh Sahib. Winners were honoured with certificates, trophies and special compendiums in recognition of their innovative contributions.

Director SCERT Kiran Sharma and other senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI VSD NB NB