Two-day training session for MLAs begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day training session for MLAs here, organised by the Legislative Assembly.

Advertisment

Inaugurating the orientation session, mainly for the new legislators, Vijayan spoke about the importance of legislative business and urged the MLAs to follow the discipline of the House.

He also said though members have a privilege in the House, there are some people who think they have the right to say anything.

"Some people think that it is their right to yell anything (in the Assembly). That's not right," Vijayan said.

Advertisment

Speaker A N Shamseer, who spoke during the occasion, said the orientation session was for the legislators to understand the procedures.

"However, a small section of the legislators have not shown interest in such sessions. This is organised for the 140 MLAs to learn about Assembly procedures, train, and understand themselves while sharing their experiences," Shamseer said.

Assembly sources said over 50 MLAs attended the session today.

Advertisment

The event is held mainly for first-time legislators to understand legislative proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan led the session on general procedures in the Assembly while Minister M B Rajesh led the session on the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary—its powers and limitations.

The session will conclude on Wednesday. PTI RRT RRT SS