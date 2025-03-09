Two-day women advocates' conference held in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) More than 1,200 women advocates across the country participated in a two-day event on International Women's Day.

The All India Conference of Women Advocates concluded on Sunday. It was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, Delhi Prant, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW).

International Women's Day was celebrated on Saturday.

"The conference comprised in-depth discussions on historical contributions of women and the need for their empowerment," a statement said.

"It was attended by over 1,200 women advocates from across the country. The theme was '75 Years of Indian Constitution - Role of Women Advocates for Resurgent Bharat' and both the days were divided into two sessions each," it said.

The inaugural session of the conference was attended by Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

On Saturday, Delhi High Court Judge Mini Pushkarna delivered the keynote speech, the release said. PTI MNR RHL