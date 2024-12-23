Two days after portfolio allocation, Maharashtra ministers get offices in Mantralaya complex

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra were allocated offices in Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, on Monday.

Senior ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and Ganesh Naik were allocated chambers in the annexe building in the complex, while Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Pankaja Munde will have their offices in the main building, officials said.

Ministers of State Meghana Bordikar, Indranil Naik and Yogesh Kadam have been given offices on temporary basis at Vidhan Bhavan, the legislature complex nearby.

Bawankule, also the Maharashtra BJP chief, has got most of the rooms on the first floor of the annexe building, while several other ministers have also got more than one room as part of their office set-up.

Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar occupy offices on the sixth floor of the main building.

The CM and deputy CMs were sworn in on December 5, while the cabinet was expanded on December 15 with induction of 39 minsters.

Of the 39 ministers, 33 are of cabinet rank while the rest are ministers of state.

Portfolios were allotted on December 21. PTI MR BNM