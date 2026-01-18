Two dead, 11 injured as speeding car rams into labourers in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons died and 11 were injured after a speeding car rammed into 13 labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at 2pm near Ekta Chowk in front of Sigma Colony under Barela police station limits when these labourers were having lunch while engaged in installing road divider railings, Additional Superintendent of Police Pallavi Shukla told PTI.

"Efforts are on to nab the absconding car driver. The deceased and the injured persons, who have been admitted to Jabalpur Medical College, hail from Mandla district. One of them is in a critical condition," Shukla said.

The car did not have a registration plate, another official said. PTI LAL BNM