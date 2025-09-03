Two dead, 15 injured as boulders hit bus in Shimla

Shimla: Two women died and fifteen others were injured after rolling boulders fell on a private bus in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon near Kalimitti in the Kumarsein area on the National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road).

One of the deceased was identified as Laxmi Virani, and another woman of Nepali origin is yet to be identified.

The police said the 15 injured passengers were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex at Khaneri hospital near Rampur and are receiving treatment.