Two dead, 15 injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two people died and 15 were injured when a bus overturned here on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims to the Vindhyachal Dham when the incident occurred in the Lalganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

He identified the deceased as Bhola (29) and Kanoi (45).

The official added that the injured people have been hospitalised.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, who is also the local MP, visited the injured at the hospital and enquired about their health.

According to the police, the victims are from the Haliya police station area of the district. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT