Two dead, 19 hospitalised in Chennai's Pallavaram after suspected water contamination

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Two persons died and 19 others are undergoing treatment at a government hospital on Thursday, allegedly due to suspected drinking water contamination in the city.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the hospital and consoled the patients, stated that water samples have been sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy for detailed analysis.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem results are available, Minister Subramanian told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Tiruveethi and 42-year-old Mohanarangam.

According to the hospital, Mohanarangam was brought dead.

Residents of Pallavaram claimed that drinking water in their area became contaminated after sewage mixed with it during the recent rains in the city.

However, State MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, who visited the hospital to console the patients, dismissed water contamination as the cause and suggested that food poisoning might be responsible for the illnesses.

Residents of Kamaraj Nagar and Manalmedu in Pallavaram have been flocking to the government hospital in Tambaram with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea over the past three days.

A total of 34 individuals were admitted during this period, with 14 discharged and 19 currently receiving treatment, said Subramanian. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ROH