Two dead, 20 injured as vehicle overturns in MP's Khargone

Khargone, Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 20 others injured on Friday when their vehicle overturned in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accident took place around 6pm near Jirbhar village under Bedia police station limits when a group was returning from a funerary ritual of spiritual leader Siyaram Baba, he said.

"The vehicle overturned while overtaking another vehicle. Two persons died on the spot and 20 sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Malakar (45) and Lakhan Malakar (60). Eight of the injured have been hospitalised, while the others were discharged after first aid," Superintendent of Police Dharamraj Meena said. PTI COR MAS BNM