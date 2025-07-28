Two dead, 32 injured as stampede breaks out at temple in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and 32 injured as a stampede broke out at a temple here early on Monday after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed, leading to panic among devotees.

DGP Rajeev Krishna said that the casualties were caused due to electrocution.

The incident occurred at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises.

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said.

This comes a day after eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple on a hilltop in Haridwar. Rumours of an electric current where the stairs begin triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede, according to the police.

A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries.

Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek' ritual, monkeys had damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex.

The resulting panic led to a stampede in which two people lost their lives and more than two dozens were injured, he added.

Devotees later resumed their worship at the temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deep sorrow" over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"He has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations," Adityanath's office posted on X in Hindi.

"He has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the supreme deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

On sidelines of an event, DGP Rajeev Krishna told reporters that the casualties were caused due to the electrocution because of a monkey. He said that senior officials, including the zonal and range-level officers, visited the spot.

"Two people unfortunately died in the incident, which was caused due to electrocution and not because of any stampede. Almost all of the injured have been discharged from hospital after treatment. Some are under observation," he said.

The situation is under control and devotees continue to offer prayers at the temple, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties demanded compensation for the victims.

Samajwadi Party's Media Cell posted on X, "The government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased devotees, ensure proper treatment and compensation for those injured and disclose the correct number of deaths." The UP Congress described the incident as "extremely tragic".

"The news of the death of two devotees due to an electric shock and several others being injured is distressing. We express our deep condolences to the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," it posted on X.

"This incident points to serious deficiencies in the arrangements. Robust security and crowd management measures are extremely necessary at religious sites. We demand that the government provide appropriate compensation and all possible assistance to the affected families," the Congress state unit said. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK MNK