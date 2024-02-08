Two dead, 6 injured as blast in defunct metal unit premises causes fire in Pune district: Police

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Two persons died and six others sustained burn injuries following an explosion in the premises of a defunct metal unit and subsequent fire that spread to adjacent areas, including an electric transformer, near a village in Pune district on Thursday, said a senior police officer.

Earlier in the day, a police officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad township, quoting local residents, had said the power transformer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) itself had exploded near Solu village.

However, Shivaji Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) and MSEDCL clarified there was no explosion in the transformer.

"Earlier, locals informed us that there was an explosion in the transformer and the resultant fire spread to adjoining areas, including a room, and people standing on the road were injured. However, now it looks like the explosion took place inside a room in a defunct metal unit and the fire spread to other places, including the transformer," he said.

Eight persons suffered burn injuries and two of them later succumbed, Pawar said, adding the injured individuals were taken to government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city for treatment.

"Police were still verifying what caused the explosion. But one thing is clear -- there was no explosion in the transformer," the DCP maintained.

State-run utility MSEDCL, in a statement, also clarified there was no blast in the power transformer.

Power supply to the said transformer was disconnected due to non-payment of bill by a consumer for the last six months. MSEDCL officials, including engineers from Chakan sub-division, visited the site and found no signs of explosion in the transformer, said the statement. PTI SPK RSY