Two dead, 6 injured in wall collapse at under-construction mill in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Mar 21 (PTI) Two labourers, including a woman, were killed and six injured on Friday in a wall collapse amid rains and thunderstorm at an under-construction rice mill in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Lakhanpur-Barbhata village under Katghora police station limits, he said.

"The labourers were laying a wall at the under-construction New Vaishnavi rice mill when it came crashing down, trapping them under the debris. Two workers, including a woman, died. Six persons sustained injuries and have been hospitalised in Katghora. A probe into the incident is underway," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM