Two dead after bike hit by truck in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Two men were killed when their bike was hit by a speeding truck in Raniganj area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday night when Nitin (22), Ashwani (23) and Lucky Vishwakarma (14) were going somewhere on the bike when they were hit by a truck near Puregolia village, they said. All three were rushed to the hospital, where Nitin and Ashwani died during treatment, while Lucky's condition is stated to be stable, Adityanah Singh, SHO, Raniganj said.

Police has detained the truck driver and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

