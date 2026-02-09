Two dead after bike rams into tree in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle rammed into a tree near Jaipatti village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Chunar) Manjari Rao said Vivek Maurya (22) and Hasnain (23), both residents of Jamalpur, were returning home from a wedding ceremony late Sunday night when the accident happened.

The motorcycle suddenly went out of control and rammed into a tree on the roadside. Both the youngsters were seriously injured in the accident. With the help of locals, they were rushed to the community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.