Two dead after car hits e-rickshaw, bicycle in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a car heading towards Varanasi collided with an e-rickshaw and a bicycle in Sultanpur district's Panderpur area on Tuesday evening, before overturning into a ditch, officials said.

The e-rickshaw driver and the cyclist were seriously injured in the crash and died in a hospital later.

Lambhua SHO Sandeep Rai said the deceased were identified as Shyam Lal (60), who was driving the e-rickshaw, and Vijay Bahadur (45), who was on a bicycle.

After the collision, the car fell into a ditch, he said.

The injured were admitted to the community health centre and, due to their critical condition, were referred to the district hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added. PTI COR NAV PRK