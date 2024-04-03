Two dead after falling into well during bid to escape as miscreants open fire at toll plaza in MP

Datia (MP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons died after falling into a well during their desperate attempt to save themselves when miscreants opened fire at a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at the toll plaza located under the Chirula police station limits on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. The miscreants continued to fire for around 15 minutes, an official said.

"Twelve miscreants on six motorcycles reached the toll plaza and opened fire at the employees working there," Chirula police station in-charge Nitin Bhargava said.

"Due to the sudden firing, the toll plaza employees started running helter-skelter in a bid to save themselves. Some of them ran towards the adjoining agricultural fields and two of them fell into the well there," he said.

The bodies of these two deceased were taken out of the well on Wednesday morning, he said.

"The miscreants continued to fire for about 15 minutes and fired 20 to 30 rounds," Bhargava said, adding that efforts were on to identify them with the help of the CCTV cameras.

A case against the unidentified accused was registered and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU NP