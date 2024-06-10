Two dead after motorcycle rams into electric pole in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1am when the duo was riding from Patankar Chowk to police headquarters road, the Kapil Nagar police staion official said.

The deceased have been identified as Utkarsh Shishupal Sahare (23) and Nehal Dilip Bhaisare (23), he said.

"The rider lost control of the two-wheeler and he and the pillion sustained severe head injuries. They died in hospital. An accidental death case has been registered," the official said. PTI COR BNM