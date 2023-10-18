Two dead after pick-up van hits two-wheeler in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two persons riding a two-wheeler died after being hit by a pick-up van in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Police said the driver of pick-up van is absconding. The deceased were identified as Himanshu and Priyanshu, they said.

"When they reached near West Enclave at Ring Road, a speeding pick-up van hit their vehicle leaving both of them critically injured," a police officer said.

Both were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, the officer said. The officer added that it is suspected that the duo were not wearing helmets. A case has been registered in the matter, he said. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY