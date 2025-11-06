Two dead after tanker catches fire at lubricant oil factory in MP's Pithampur

Dhar (MP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others injured after a tanker caught fire on the premises of a lubricant oil factory at Pithampur in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Shivam Industries, located in Sector 3 in Pithampur industrial area, 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

"A tanker loaded with lubricant oil caught fire inside the factory premises. It was so intense that two persons - Neeraj (23) and Kalpesh (35) - were charred to death. Two others, tanker driver Manoj Jha and firefighter Dilip Singh Yadav, were injured in the incident, and are undergoing treatment in Indore," Pithampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta said.

After being alerted, at least four fire brigade vehicles from Indore and Pithampur were rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control within four hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI COR MAS NP