Two dead after UPSRTC bus hits their bike on Delhi highway

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Two people on Tuesday were killed after their bike was hit by a UPSRTC bus on Delhi highway, police said.

The police identified the victims as Sumit 24) and Aman (21), they said.

The accident occurred near the Dewal check post when the victims were returning from Bijnor on their bike and were hit by the Uttar Pradesh roadways bus, SHO Ramraj Deepak Chaudhary said. They died on the spot.

The driver managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are being made to arrest him, Chaudhary said.

In a separate incident, two passengers were injured when a Uttarakhand roadways bus lost control and overturned in the Kotwali police station area here.

The bus was carrying 32 passengers and was going from Delhi to Haridwar, Circle officer Ramashish Yadav said.