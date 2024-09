Ujjain (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed as a portion of the boundary wall of Maharajwada school opposite the famous Mahakal temple here collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, an official said.

Four persons were trapped under the debris and two of them died, Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

Rescue operation was launched immediately, he added.

The two injured persons were sent to a hospital in Indore for treatment, Singh said. PTI COR MAS KRK