Two dead as car plunges into pond in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Two men drowned after their car plunged into a pond in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday night near Arnia Kakad village in the Jhirana area, came to light on Friday morning when villagers spotted the car in the pond.

The police said that the deceased, both residents of Soda village in Tonkm, were employed as salesmen at a liquor shop and were travelling with cartons of country liquor in the car when the vehicle lost control at a turn near Dadia Nadi and fell into the pond.

As the car doors were locked, they were unable to escape and drowned while being trapped inside the vehicle, they added.

With the help of villagers, police recovered both bodies and later pulled the car out of the pond using a tractor. PTI SDA APL APL