Two dead as car rams into tree along highway in Mumbai's Vikhroli area

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Two persons died on Thursday after their car rammed into a tree along Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, a police official said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day and the deceased have been identified as Siddharth Dhage (23) and Rohit Nikam (29), both residents of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East, he said.

"Dhage was driving the car allegedly in a rash and negligent manner and lost control of the vehicle. He crashed into a tree on the footpath along the arterial road near a hotel. Passersby alerted police and the duo was rushed to a hospital," the official said.

"Dhage and Nikam were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added. PTI DC BNM