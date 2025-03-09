Two dead as dilapidated building collapses in Karnataka's Belur

New Update
Hassan (Karnataka), Mar 9 (PTI) At least two people were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a dilapidated shop collapsed in Belur on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Customers were inside the shop when the structure gave way, they said.
Upon receiving information, police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.
Two bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are underway to rescue those feared trapped, they added.