Two dead as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Torrential rains pounded parts of Rajasthan on Friday, leaving two persons dead and submerging several low-lying areas in Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota and Bhilwara districts, officials said.

In Sawai Madhopur, several houses in Palli Par area of the old city were inundated as floodwaters entered residential localities. The tehsil also recorded the state's highest rainfall of 254 mm in 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said.

Traffic on national highway-552 was thrown out of gear after a culvert collapsed due to the heavy downpour, completely disrupting vehicular movement.

In Bhilwara's Bijolia, 170 mm of rainfall in 24 hours led to the overflow of the Panchanpura dam, with the Eru river flowing in spate.

Similarly, in Kota, three gates of the Kota Barrage were opened early morning to release 25,000 cusecs of water, officials said, adding that several low-lying colonies in Kapren town of Bundi were submerged and connectivity to rural areas was cut off due to rising water levels.

The relentless rainfall also claimed two lives.

In Ajmer, a man drowned while bathing in a dam on Thursday night. He was celebrating his birthday along with his friends at the dam.

In Jaipur's Chaksu area, a couple riding a motorcycle was swept away by the swollen Dhundh river. Locals managed to rescue the husband, but the wife was carried away by the current, police said.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts for Friday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate showers are expected in most parts of eastern Rajasthan and at some places in western districts.