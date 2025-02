Latur, Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tempo in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 11:30pm on Wednesday near Shirur Tajband on national highway 361, the Ahmedpur police station official said.

He identified the deceased as Pawan Bhanudas Dure (30) and Ranjit Chandrakant Mundhe (24).

The impact of the accident led to the motorcycle bursting into flames, the official added.