Two dead as motorcycles collide head-on in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Two men died and a woman was severely injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Nawabganj-Dhemwa Ghat road here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in the Nawabganj police station area Sunday evening, they said, adding that the deceased were identified as Sohan Lal (26) and Manish Barwar (23).

Local Station House Officer Manoj Rai said after the collision, Sohan Lal, his wife Neelam, and Manish Barwar were rushed to the nearest hospital, which referred them to a medical college in Ayodhya.

Doctors at the Ayodhya hospital declared the two men dead, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NA IJT IJT