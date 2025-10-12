Two dead as speeding vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Lalganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near the Chiruiram water tank, Circle Officer (Lalganj) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

Manoj (35), Suraj (25), and Ashwini (30) were travelling from Lalganj to their village, Ninwar Dakshin, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle.

While Manoj and Suraj died on the spot, Ashwini sustained serious injuries and has been sent to a hospital in Prayagraj, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle, police added.