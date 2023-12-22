Two dead as tempo collides with truck

Palghar (Maha), Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed on the spot after a tempo collided with a trailer truck in Boisar area of Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at Warangade village on Boisar-Chillar road as the loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai and the truck was coming from the opposite direction.

Two persons in the tempo including the driver were killed on the spot, said an official of Boisar police station.

Investigation was on, he said. PTI COR KRK