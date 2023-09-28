Two dead as tempo ploughs into Ganesh immersion procession in Ratnagiri district

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Two persons including the driver were killed after a tempo ploughed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm at Pacheri Agar village in Guhagar tehsil, said an official.

The tempo crashed into the crowd while driving down a slope as its brakes failed, and turned turtle.

Its driver and a 17-year-old girl in the crowd were killed while three women suffered minor injuries, the official said. PTI DC KRK