Two dead as temporary bamboo structure collapses in MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) Two persons died and an equal number were injured after a temporary bamboo structure erected for construction work collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Dayodaya Gaushala, Titwara police station in charge Brijesh Mishra told PTI.

"Four persons were injured, of which Mohan Singh Jatav (29) and Suraj Singh (17) died while undergoing treatment in the government hospital. The incident is being probed and a case will be registered against those responsible based on the findings," he added. PTI COR ADU BNM