Two dead as truck falls into ditch in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 24 (PTI) Two persons, including a Madhya Pradesh resident, were killed after a truck crashed into the safety barriers before landing into a ditch at a road construction site along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway here, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place near Kaluchak on the outskirts of Jammu city around 6.30 am when the driver of a Samba-bound truck lost control and crushed a pedestrian before hitting the barriers set up by a construction agency to safeguard its workers engaged in road construction, Station House Officer of Gangal police station Ajay Singh Chib said.

He said the truck then fell into a ditch, resulting in the death of its driver Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Udhampur.

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Ajay Chohan, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the officer said.

He said police have registered a case and further investigation is on. PTI TAS AQS