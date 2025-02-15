Two dead as truck falls into pit in Latur

Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two persons died after a truck fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The truck was on its way from Basawakalyan when the accident took place at 5:30pm on Friday in Nilanga on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway, he said.

"After the truck fell into the pit, the impact caused the iron items in the carrier to crash into the driver's cabin, killing Prashant Kashinath Chintamani (29) and Ashok Vaijnath Chintamani (35). One person sustained grievous injuries," the Nilanga police station official said. PTI COR BNM