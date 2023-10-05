Two dead as truck hits motorcycle

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Two men were killed and a woman was injured on Thursday after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in this district, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said Chotkau Dev Pandey (52) and his relative Rohit Mishra (23) were killed on the spot. Pandey's wife Savitri Devi, who was also on the same motorcycle, was injured in the accident. She has been admitted to hospital, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and a probe has been initiated, he added.