Two dead as vehicle with poll official falls into gorge in J-K’s Reasi

Katra/Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Two people, including a policeman, were killed when their vehicle carrying a zonal magistrate on poll duty, plunged into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The zonal magistrate Ajay Kumar, however, escaped with minor injuries as he jumped from the vehicle before it rolled down into the 100-metre deep gorge near remote TUKSON-Angadi village in Mahore area around 3 pm, the officials said.

They said rescuers retrieved the bodies of constable Aijaz Khan (31) of Budhal Rajouri and driver Javed Ahmad (30) of Khor Gulabgarh from the scene.

Kumar was on his way to Gulabgarh to review the polling arrangements in the Shadole polling station area, the officials added.

On September 20, three BSF troopers were killed and 32 others injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held on Wednesday.