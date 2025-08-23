Two dead due to heavy rains in Rajasthan, hundreds evacuated to safer areas

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Two women died in rain-related incidents as torrential rains disrupted normal life in parts of Rajasthan, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of people to safer areas, officials said on Saturday.

Low-lying areas were inundated, disrupting road and rail connectivity in eastern Rajasthan, which has received the most rain, and several villages have been cut off due to waterlogging. Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk are facing a flood-like situation, they said.

Relief operations were carried out by the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kota on Friday, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated people from other rain-hit areas.

Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Meena and Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in the Kota division and interacted with locals in Sawai Madhopur.

The ministers instructed officials to ensure relief work in all flood-hit areas and the evacuation of people to safer places.

According to the Met department, Bundi's Nainwa received the highest rainfall of 502 mm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 Saturday.

The department said a circulation system persists over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan, while the monsoon trough is also passing through the state.

A spell of heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue in southern and southeastern Rajasthan on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in the southern and southwestern districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Several districts, including Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Jaipur, recorded over 10 cm of rainfall till Saturday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging. Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk are the worst hit by the rains.

In Bundi, two women died in separate incidents.

A 50-year-old woman Kailshibai died after she was swept away by strong currents of flood waters in Bundi on Saturday. Police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem later in the day.

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Manbharbai, died after a wall of a tin shed collapsed on her on a farm in Bundi. The woman was sleeping alone under the tin shed, said Ramlal, Circle Inspector at Indergarh police station.

The Army had to be called in Nainwa, Keshoraipatan blocks of the district on Friday night and Saturday noon and nearly 500 people were rescued and taken to relief camps.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla visited flood-affected areas in Keshoraipatan and Kapren in Bundi district and issued directions for the rehabilitation of the affected people.

An SUV, carrying around seven people, was also flooded in an overflowing brook in Bhavpura village under Lakheri police station in Bundi district on Saturday. However, rescue teams and villagers saved all seven people.

In Jaipur, which also received heavy showers on Saturday morning, a portion of a wall along the pathway to the Amber Fort complex collapsed. However, there was no casualty in the incident.

In Tonk, over 100 people were rescued by the SDRF and civil defence teams from a village submerged in water in Niwai's Banasthali. District Collector Kalpana Agrawal, SP Rajesh Meena, and other officials visited the affected areas.

In Bundi, soil erosion under the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near Laban affected the movement of some trains. The Jaipur-Kota highway was also waterlogged near Deoli in Tonk. In Kota, movement on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was halted, and barricades were put up at Karadia toll plaza.

The Chambal river in Dholpur district flowed two metres above the danger mark, while in Churu's Sujangarh, rainwater entered shops.

Authorities opened six gates of the Bisalpur dam and two gates of the Kota barrage to release excess water. PTI SDA SKY SKY