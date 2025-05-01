Two dead, five injured as car overturns trying to save nilgai in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), May 1 (PTI) Two men were killed while five others were injured after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a nilgai on the Nagina-Bijnor road in Bijnor district, police said on Thursday.

ASP Sanjeev Vajpayee said the accident occurred late on Wednesday night near the VKIT College when a speeding Scorpio swerved in its bid to save a nilgai but overturned in the process.

"The vehicle carrying seven men was returning from a wedding function," Vajpayee told PTI.

While all seven occupants of the car sustained injuries in the crash, two of them -- Shivang (24) and Devansh (22) -- succumbed to their injuries en route to a hospital in Meerut, the ASP said.

The five injured persons -- Shivam, Vishu, Aditya and two others -- have been admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Police are probing the matter after sending the bodies for autopsy, the officer said.