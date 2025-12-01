Two dead, five injured as tractor-trolley with electricity poles overturns in MP's Khargone

Khargone, Dec 1 (PTI) Two persons died and five others sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley loaded with electricity poles overturned in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The tractor-trolley was transporting electricity poles for installation in Raisagar village in Bhagwanpura for a new power line when the vehicle overturned while navigating a bend, Sirvel police outpost in-charge Dilip Thakre told PTI.

"Those travelling in the tractor came under the vehicle. Suresh (30) and Dheengla (20), both residents of Raisagar, died on the spot, while Mangaliya, Dhaundiya, Raju, Kalsiya and Nar Singh were admitted to the district hospital in a stable condition," he added. PTI COR LAL BNM