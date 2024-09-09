Two dead, five injured in road accident in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed here and five others injured when a van collided with an oncoming bus on Monday, police said.

The road accident occurred on National Highway-93, which connects Agra and Aligarh in the Kotwali Hathras Gate area, Circle Officer (CO) Rampravesh Rai said.

The victims, identified as Usha (55) and Vimal (35), were traveling back to Agra from a function in the Ramapur village of Aligarh. The five injured, including a woman, have been taken to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The bus involved in the accident was carrying students, who experienced a jolt due to the impact. The collision caused a traffic jam near Jogiya village, but the situation was later brought under control and traffic returned to normal, he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY