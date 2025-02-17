Two dead, four injured as truck hits crane in Nashik

Nashik, Feb 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four seriously injured after a truck collided with a crane in Nashik, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 10:30pm on Sunday on Manmad-Nandgaon road, he added.

"A speeding truck hit a crane, which rammed into an electric pole and toppled. Charles Indri Francis (15) and Ajay Balu Pawar (22), both residents of Manmad, died on the spot from head injuries, while drivers of the truck and crane along with two others sustained grievous wounds," he said.

The injured persons have been hospitalised and further probe is underway, the Manmad police station official said. PTI COR BNM